Justin Bieber meets underprivileged children ahead of concert, spends quality time with them. See pic, video

One of the most awaited live events of 2017 is Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour concert. On the huge day, the star of the evening, pop singer Justin visited an orphanage to meet the children. A video posted by his crew on their Twitter handle went viral and it can be seen that the star is enthusiastic as he makes the acquaintance of the kids. He exchanges energetic handshakes and asks them how they are doing and so forth.

The kids, who are seeing the star for the first time are excited about meeting the Sorry singer for the time. While fans are not allowed to click pictures with the star at the concert, or even request for an autograph, looks like these kids have managed to charm Justin.

Beliebers are excited and enthralled to see Justin performing for the first time in India. Fans from across the country have made it to Navi Mumbai to see him live. The fans will also get to see Faded singer Alan Walker perform the opening act. Justin is expected to perform from 8 pm, followed by Alan and it is expected to one of the best live concerts in country. The crowd gathered late in the afternoon on a summer day to wait to see their favourite popstar on stage.

Pictures of the gathering have gone viral on Twitter too as we can see thousands of fans gathered at the DY Patil stadium. Other than Alan Walker, DJ Zaeden and Sartek will also be performing for the audience. Though there were rumours about Bollywood stars performing at the live event, it doesn’t look likely.

