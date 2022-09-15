scorecardresearch
Justin Bieber’s India tour gets cancelled as singer deals with health issues

Justin Bieber's show lined up in October in Delhi has been cancelled due to the singer's health issues. He has also called off his concert in many other countries.

Justin BieberJustin Bieber contracted Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June. (Photo: Justin Bieber/ Instagram)

Fans in India were quite excited to see pop star Justin Beiber live in India. The singer was to tour the world with a stop in India on October 18. With just a little more than a month remaining, BookMyShow that sold the tickets for the concert, informed fans that the show in Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer’s health condition.

In June this year, the 28-year-old had shared with the world that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The disease, a rare neurological disorder, has left one side of his face paralysed. Bieber has not only cancelled his India trip but also Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel.

Sharing an official statement on social media, the BookMyShow official handle wrote, “We are extremely disappointed to share that the ‘Justin Bieber Justice World Tour – India’ scheduled for October 18th, 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer’s health condition. We have just been informed that due to health concerns, he will unfortunately not be able to make it next month. Along with New Delhi in India, the artist has also cancelled other stops in the tour’s run-up to the India show including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel.”

Justin Bieber had 70 shows set to run until March 2023 in South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Also Read |Justin Bieber shares health update amid facial paralysis struggle: ‘Found comfort in the one who designed me’

 

Showing concern about the singer’s health crisis, the team wished him a speedy recovery, and hoped he could be back in India to entertain fans once again. It also assured everyone who had bought the tickets that they will get a full refund in 10 working days.

Earlier this year, as he disclosed being affected by the virus, the singer posted a video on Instagram. He said he had contracted Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affected nerves in his ear and face. Bieber noted that his right eye was not blinking, adding “I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

Stating that he was physically unable to perform his upcoming shows, he added that he was doing facial exercises and expected to recover. “It will go back to normal,” Justin Bieber said. “It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time that’s going to be.”

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

This is a neurological disease in which a virus – Varicella Zoster – causes inflammation of the nerves that are involved in facial movements. The nerves lose their ability to function, leading to temporary facial palsy or paralysis. Explained here.

