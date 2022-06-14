Justin Bieber shares health update amid facial paralysis struggle: ‘Found comfort in the one who designed me’

A few days after Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber revealed that he’s suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused partial face paralysis, the artiste recently took to social media once again to update his fans about his health status.

The singer stated that while things are getting better every day, he has taken refuge and solace in God. “Wanted to share a little bit of how I have been feeling. Each day has gotten better, and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I am reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace through this horrible storm I am facing. I know this storm will pass, but in the meantime, Jesus is with me,” posted the “Sorry” singer on his Instagram story.

In a video shared on his page a few days ago, Justin had spoken about and demonstrated what has happened to him after the nerves in his ear and face were affected due to the said syndrome. While Bieber assured his fans of full recovery, he also made it known that he doesn’t exactly know how long will that process take, as a result of which he’s had to cancel some of his upcoming concerts.

“I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face…It will go back to normal. It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time that’s going to be,” Justin had said in the clip.

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

This is a neurological disease in which a virus – Varicella Zoster – causes inflammation of the nerves that are involved in facial movements. The nerves lose their ability to function, leading to temporary facial palsy or paralysis.