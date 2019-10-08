Toggle Menu
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin look like a dream in these wedding photoshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/music/justin-bieber-hailey-baldwin-wedding-photos-6058799/

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin look like a dream in these wedding photos

Days after their second wedding, several photos of the ceremony have been uploaded by Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on their Instagram account. They earlier tied the knot in an official ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wedding photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin earlier tied the knot in an official ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina on September 30, 2019. (Photo: Justin Bieber/Hailey Baldwin/Instagram)

Popular singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and model-TV personality Hailey Baldwin had a second wedding recently. Days after, several photos of the ceremony have been uploaded by the couple on their Instagram account.

The couple had married last year after an on-again, off-again relationship. They tied the knot in an official ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

Bieber put up a photo of him kissing his wife, both clad in wedding dresses. He captioned the photo, “Even thugz get married.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wedding pics
This is Justin Bieber and Hailey’s second marriage. (Photo: Hailey Baldwin/Instagram)
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wedding pics
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been uploading photos from their second marriage. (Photo: Hailey Baldwin/Instagram)
justin bieber and Hailey Baldwin wedding pics
Hailey Baldwin is the niece of actor and comedian Alec Baldwin. (Photo: Hailey Baldwin/Instagram)
Justin Bieber and hailey baldwin wedding pics
Justin Bieber captioned the photo, “Even thugz get married.” (Photo: Justin Bieber/Instagram)

Hailey uploaded a photo of them posing for the camera. The two are kissing and the words “Till death do us part” are embroidered on the trail of Hailey’s gown. She captioned the photo, “last Monday was the most special day of my life:).”

Advertising

Another picture shows her posing at the door of a house, looking sideways. “@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation. ❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

Hailey is the niece of actor and comedian Alec Baldwin and the daughter of actor and author Stephen Baldwin.

Justin Bieber was earlier in a relationship with singer and actor Selena Gomez from 2010 to March 2018.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android