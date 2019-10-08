Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin look like a dream in these wedding photos

Popular singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and model-TV personality Hailey Baldwin had a second wedding recently. Days after, several photos of the ceremony have been uploaded by the couple on their Instagram account.

The couple had married last year after an on-again, off-again relationship. They tied the knot in an official ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

Bieber put up a photo of him kissing his wife, both clad in wedding dresses. He captioned the photo, “Even thugz get married.”

Hailey uploaded a photo of them posing for the camera. The two are kissing and the words “Till death do us part” are embroidered on the trail of Hailey’s gown. She captioned the photo, “last Monday was the most special day of my life:).”

Another picture shows her posing at the door of a house, looking sideways. “@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation. ❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

Hailey is the niece of actor and comedian Alec Baldwin and the daughter of actor and author Stephen Baldwin.

Justin Bieber was earlier in a relationship with singer and actor Selena Gomez from 2010 to March 2018.