Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin get married again

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have tied the knot, again.

Sources close to the couple told People magazine that Bieber, 25, and Baldwin exchanged vows at Somerset Chapel in Bluffton, South Carolina.

The ceremony was attended by 154 guests, which included Ed Sheeran, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Usher and Baldwin’s uncle Alec Baldwin.

The wedding was followed by a larger ceremony at Montage Palmetto Bluff resort.

The couple got married in secret last September, two months after the singer proposed to Baldwin, 22.