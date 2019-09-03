Started doing heavy drugs at 19: Justin Bieber

Pop star Justin Bieber has opened up about achieving too much too soon and the negative effect of fame.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the “Sorry” hitmaker said at the age of 19, he started doing drugs and “abused all my relationships”.

“I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships. I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that I had become. I felt like I could never turn it around.

“It’s taken me years to bounce back from all these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me,” Justin Bieber wrote.

The singer, who has been vocal about his mental health struggles, said the constant praise made him overconfident.

“I didn’t grow up in a stable home, my parents were 18 (and) separated with no money, still young and rebellious, as well. As my talent progressed and I became ultra-successful, it happened within a strand of two years. My whole world was flipped on its head.

“I went from a 13-year-old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world, with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was. You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it,” he said.

Justin Bieber believes there were so many people taking care of him that he never developed a sense of responsibility.

“Everyone did everything for me, so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility. By this point, I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted.

“This is a very scary concept for anyone. By 20, I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged, and hated person in the world,” he added.

The singer credited a few people, including his wife Hailey Baldwin, for encouraging him to become a better version of himself.

“Now I am navigating the best season of my life MARRIAGE’!! Which is (an) amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man,” he said.