Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegation

Pop sensation Justin Bieber on Monday refuted a sexual assault allegation made by a woman called Danielle. The woman on Saturday tweeted the accusation from a now-deleted account, saying Bieber had sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Austin, Texas on March 9, 2014.

Bieber took to Twitter and wrote, “I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career,” Bieber began, and added, “but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight.”

He further wrote, “Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.”

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Justin Bieber then went on to share receipts, screenshots, link to news articles and so on to set the record straight and prove that he never stayed at Four Seasons, the location of the alleged incident.

He concluded by saying, “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

