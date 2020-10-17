Justin Bieber conveys the dark side of childhood fame with ‘Lonely’

With "Lonely", Bieber talks about the brickbats that fame invariably brings. (Photo: Justin Bieber/YouTube)

Justin Bieber’s new song, titled “Lonely”, is out now. With the track, the 26-year-old singer explores childhood stardom, or more specifically the dark side of childhood stardom.

Bieber became a globally known name at the tender age of 13 through his home-made videos he put up on YouTube. He went on to become one of the world’s highest-selling musical artists. With “Lonely”, Bieber talks about the brickbats that fame invariably brings.

The music video stars Jacob Tremblay as Bieber, judging by the hairstyle and hoodie. Having Tremblay in the video is an interesting choice, considering he himself has garnered a lot of celebrity at the age of 14 years.



Tremblay’s Bieber is preparing for a public performance as he sings about trying to steady himself and not having anybody to call despite all that popularity, money and power.

The lyrics go, “Everybody knows my past now, like my house was always made of glass / And maybe that’s the price you pay / For the money and fame at an early age.”

The music video ends with Tremblay’s Bieber singing in an empty auditorium. Well, empty except for Bieber himself, who peers at his younger self impassively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd