Monday, June 18, 2018
Justin Bieber announces new single

Justin Bieber has announced that he is releasing a new single, "What Do You Mean", on August 28.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: July 30, 2015 3:43:10 pm
Justin Bieber has announced that he is releasing a new single, “What Do You Mean”, on August 28.

“The first single is amazing. I worked really hard on it,” the 21-year-old popstar said “On Air With Ryan Seacrest”.

Explaining the title, Bieber said, “Well, girls are often just flip-floppy, they say something and they mean something else. So, do they end up telling Bieber what they mean when he asks? I don’t really know, that’s why I’m asking.” Bieber, 21, has been working hard on the new album  and does not take it easy on himself.

“I get in my head a lot and I get kind of depressed because I want it to work so badly. I want people to love it. I want to inspire people…

“Sometimes I wonder, ‘Is this good enough? Is this the direction I want to go?’ I had kind of a rough week last week. I get in my head and I don’t want to get out of bed sometimes.”

