Justin Bieber and wife Hailey post cute messages for each other to mark 4th wedding anniversary

Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Bieber had their dream wedding in September 2019. To mark their fourth wedding anniversary, the star couple dedicated social media posts to each other expressing their love and gratitude towards each other.

Justin, 28, posted a monochrome picture of himself with Hailey and captioned it as, “Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way.” The post instantly received love and appreciation from his friends and social media followers. Director Alfredo Flores commented, “Love y’all’, musician Harv congratulated them and wrote, “Happy anniversary guys”.

Hailey too, posted a series of pictures with Justin to wish him. From a picture from their wedding day, to moments from their vacations and other moments, Hailey covered all aspects of their marriage with the caption, “4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known… love of my life. Thank God for you.” Hailey too got smitten responses on her post. Ireland Baldwin commented, “Love your love”, Celebrity stylist Karla Wench commented, “Love you both so much. To a lifetime more.”

Justin and Hailey have always been open about their love for each other. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Hailey spoke about their marriage and said, “I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work.”

Justin recently canceled his Justice World Tour and said that he wants to focus on his mental and physical health. The Baby hitmaker had earlier revealed that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. In an Instagram post, he had written, “I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be okay, but I need time to rest and get better,” he said. “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world.” However, the post was later removed by Justin, hinting that the tour might be back on the schedule.