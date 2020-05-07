Lady Gaga sets release date for her sixth album

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica was originally supposed to be released on April 10 . (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) . (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

After scrapping the original release date for her new album because of coronavirus, Lady Gaga has announced that her sixth studio release will be out on May 29.

Gaga announced the news on Wednesday. Chromatica was originally supposed to be released on April 10. The album includes collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink, and features the single “Stupid Love,” which peaked at No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Several artistes have postponed albums because of the coronavirus pandemic, including Luke Bryan, Dixie Chicks, Alanis Morissette, HAIM and Kehlani. Hundreds of live tours have also been canceled or postponed.

Gaga’s last full-length studio album was 2016′s Joanne. In 2018, she released the soundtrack for “A Star Is Born,” which won her four Grammy Awards as well as an Oscar for the hit song “Shallow.”

Chromatica will qualify for nominations at the 2021 Grammys. Songs and albums released between Sept. 1, 2019, through Aug. 31, 2020, are eligible.

Gaga’s hits include “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance,” “Born This Way” and “Million Reasons.”

