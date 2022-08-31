scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Jungkook vs BTS: From exchanging Jin for ice-cream to calling Suga a steam bun, 8 times he had the most savage comebacks

Ahead of Jungkook's birthday, here's looking at his most ruthless comebacks.

jungkookAs Jungkook's birthday approaches, here's looking at his best moments of mimicry and trolling. (Photo: BTS/Instagram)

BTS’ Jungkook or the ‘Golden Maknae’ of the band possesses innumerable talents, hence living up to his well-earned title. Apart from electrifying stage presence with his singing and dancing skills, Jungkook has another weapon in his arsenal–his ability to roast, troll his co-members with a poker-face. He might be the youngest, but he’s learnt well from his seniors, Jin and Suga, who are experts in this department, as ARMY would say. It’s ironic, because Jin is usually Jungkook’s target, a fact which is evident from their variety show, Run BTS and the feeling is heartily reciprocated.

Also Read |BTS’ Jungkook dances to Suga’s That That in new Vlog, says he misses band members: ‘Hope they’re enjoying life’

As his birthday approaches, here’s looking at his best moments of mimicry and trolling:

When he explained why he didn’t want to text his band members

At the People’s interview during 2017, one of the questions read, “Who always forgets to respond to texts?” All of the members gestured at Jungkook, and RM asked him, “Why don’t you text us?” As Jin asked, “You don’t have a phone?” Jungkook replied rather calmly, “I don’t have to.” He also gave a little nervous giggle and RM told the interviewer, “He’s the youngest, so we’ll deal with him after this.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

When he insisted that he had raised Jin and not the other way round 

Jin has always taken great pride in one fact that he raised Jungkook and never holds back from voicing it. Jungkook decided to turn the tables around just to get a rise out of him and said, “I’ve raised him since I was 15 years old.” To which, Jin asked, “What do you mean that you raised me?” Jungkook continued without answering, “I came from Busan just to raise Jin.” Jin who was visibly getting more nettled, “You know all that money I spent to buy food from you, I could live off that money for a year.” Jungkook replied, “You didn’t even treat me that much.”

When he was ready to exchange Jin for ice-cream

BTS love each other very much but when it comes to food, all bets are off. During an episode of Run BTS, the boys had to go on a field trip to the Achasan Mountain. Their challenge: to shop for a meal that wasn’t more than 10 kgs. Moreover, if they wanted anything else, they had to play Rock Paper Scissors. At the thought of having ice-cream, Jungkook volunteered Jin to take on the challenge first. When asked, what will you do for ice-cream? Jungkook promptly answered, “I’ll give you Jin for ice-cream,” and pushed the vocalist forward.

When he called Suga a steam bun

Advertisement

Jungkook has often said that he can do anything and Suga will let him get away with it, which is mostly true because the rapper has a soft spot for the younger members. While watching an old clip of Suga’s, the rapper mentioned that he had gained weight at the time and Jungkook promptly said, “He looks like a steamed bun,” leading to much laughter from the members.

When Jungkook imitated Jimin in Boy With Luv

Jungkook’s mimicry is impeccable—and it’s enough to make the reserved Suga break into laughter. After Jin, Jungkook enjoys playfully teasing Jimin and his vocals in iconic BTS discography, such as Blood, Sweat And Tears and Boy With Luv. Jimin is usually left nonplussed and watches Jungkook with amused resignation while the others can’t stop laughing.

When he triggered Jin about claims about being handsome

As Jin emphatically refers to himself as ‘Worldwide Handsome’, Jungkook decided to trigger him once and say, “You know that people say you’re only handsome on television, right?” Of course, Jin had a hilarious meltdown and pretended to sulk.

When Jungkook had a message for haters

Advertisement

BTS is no stranger to vitriol and hate. And so, once during a concert Jungkook had a message for haters. “I know people don’t like me…but so what?” The last two words he yelled at the crowd, which cheered and hooted.

When he told a love-truck fan to bring him documentation if they wanted to marry him

Jungkook, who calls himself ‘international playboy’ responds with, “If you want to marry me, we need paperwork. We’d have to meet each other’s parents.”

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 08:44:54 am
Next Story

When Rajkummar Rao stole Ayushmann Khurrana-Kriti Sanon’s thunder in commercial entertainer Bareilly Ki Barfi

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
Goa team to examine Gurgaon flat, farmhouse in Haryana
Sonali Phogat murder

Goa team to examine Gurgaon flat, farmhouse in Haryana

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove
India vs Hong Kong

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove

Much like his legacy, reaction to Gorbachev’s death is sharply divided

Much like his legacy, reaction to Gorbachev’s death is sharply divided

NASA plans to retry its moon rocket launch on Saturday

NASA plans to retry its moon rocket launch on Saturday

'All You Need Is Love': In talk on Sec 377, judge refers to iconic Beatles' lyrics
Delhi Confidential

'All You Need Is Love': In talk on Sec 377, judge refers to iconic Beatles' lyrics

Premium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Premium
UPA MLAs fly to ‘safe haven’ to thwart BJP’s ‘poaching bid’
Ranchi to Raipur resort

UPA MLAs fly to ‘safe haven’ to thwart BJP’s ‘poaching bid’

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shraddha Kapoor
Ganesh Chaturthi: How celebrities welcome Lord Ganesha every year
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement