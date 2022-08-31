Jungkook vs BTS: From exchanging Jin for ice-cream to calling Suga a steam bun, 8 times he had the most savage comebacks

BTS’ Jungkook or the ‘Golden Maknae’ of the band possesses innumerable talents, hence living up to his well-earned title. Apart from electrifying stage presence with his singing and dancing skills, Jungkook has another weapon in his arsenal–his ability to roast, troll his co-members with a poker-face. He might be the youngest, but he’s learnt well from his seniors, Jin and Suga, who are experts in this department, as ARMY would say. It’s ironic, because Jin is usually Jungkook’s target, a fact which is evident from their variety show, Run BTS and the feeling is heartily reciprocated.

As his birthday approaches, here’s looking at his best moments of mimicry and trolling:

When he explained why he didn’t want to text his band members

At the People’s interview during 2017, one of the questions read, “Who always forgets to respond to texts?” All of the members gestured at Jungkook, and RM asked him, “Why don’t you text us?” As Jin asked, “You don’t have a phone?” Jungkook replied rather calmly, “I don’t have to.” He also gave a little nervous giggle and RM told the interviewer, “He’s the youngest, so we’ll deal with him after this.”

When he insisted that he had raised Jin and not the other way round

Jin has always taken great pride in one fact that he raised Jungkook and never holds back from voicing it. Jungkook decided to turn the tables around just to get a rise out of him and said, “I’ve raised him since I was 15 years old.” To which, Jin asked, “What do you mean that you raised me?” Jungkook continued without answering, “I came from Busan just to raise Jin.” Jin who was visibly getting more nettled, “You know all that money I spent to buy food from you, I could live off that money for a year.” Jungkook replied, “You didn’t even treat me that much.”

When he was ready to exchange Jin for ice-cream

BTS love each other very much but when it comes to food, all bets are off. During an episode of Run BTS, the boys had to go on a field trip to the Achasan Mountain. Their challenge: to shop for a meal that wasn’t more than 10 kgs. Moreover, if they wanted anything else, they had to play Rock Paper Scissors. At the thought of having ice-cream, Jungkook volunteered Jin to take on the challenge first. When asked, what will you do for ice-cream? Jungkook promptly answered, “I’ll give you Jin for ice-cream,” and pushed the vocalist forward.

When he called Suga a steam bun

Jungkook has often said that he can do anything and Suga will let him get away with it, which is mostly true because the rapper has a soft spot for the younger members. While watching an old clip of Suga’s, the rapper mentioned that he had gained weight at the time and Jungkook promptly said, “He looks like a steamed bun,” leading to much laughter from the members.

When Jungkook imitated Jimin in Boy With Luv

Jungkook’s mimicry is impeccable—and it’s enough to make the reserved Suga break into laughter. After Jin, Jungkook enjoys playfully teasing Jimin and his vocals in iconic BTS discography, such as Blood, Sweat And Tears and Boy With Luv. Jimin is usually left nonplussed and watches Jungkook with amused resignation while the others can’t stop laughing.

When he triggered Jin about claims about being handsome

As Jin emphatically refers to himself as ‘Worldwide Handsome’, Jungkook decided to trigger him once and say, “You know that people say you’re only handsome on television, right?” Of course, Jin had a hilarious meltdown and pretended to sulk.

When Jungkook had a message for haters

BTS is no stranger to vitriol and hate. And so, once during a concert Jungkook had a message for haters. “I know people don’t like me…but so what?” The last two words he yelled at the crowd, which cheered and hooted.

When he told a love-truck fan to bring him documentation if they wanted to marry him

Jungkook, who calls himself ‘international playboy’ responds with, “If you want to marry me, we need paperwork. We’d have to meet each other’s parents.”