Jungkook and Morgan Freeman perform at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, see photos

FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off on Sunday in Qatar with a glitzy opening ceremony. The ceremony saw performances by K-pop band BTS’ Jungkook, Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, YouTuber Ghanim Al Muftaha and singer Dana al-Fardan among others.

Jungkook performed the new FIFA song “Dreamers” with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi. The catchy and peppy “Dreamers” perfectly captured the excitement for the FIFA World Cup.

Jungkook performs at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Jungkook performs at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Jungkook and Fahad Al Kubaisi perform at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Jungkook and Fahad Al Kubaisi perform at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Fans took to social media to express their excitement about Jungkook’s performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. One fan tweeted, “HISTORY MAKER JEON JUNGKOOK WE ARE SO PROUD OF HIM 💘💘💘💘.” Another fan wrote, “I think it will become one of the most loved song off all the word cups :) ❤️.” A comment read, “I’m so so proud of you junkook I love the dreamers so much you smashed this performance you looked so gorgeous as well I love the dance to dreamers as well .I love you so much I’m so proud of you @BTS_twt 💜💜.”

Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman narrated a segment titled The Calling during the opening ceremony. He was joined by FIFA World Cup Ambassador Ghanim Al Muftah. In the segment, Freeman said, “What unites us is greater than what divides us. We are one big tribe and the Earth is our tent. Together we can make the call for everyone to unite.”

#QatarWorldCup2022 Opening Ceremony This is the most beautiful, charismatic and heart warming world cup opening ceremony ever #FIFAWorldCup

Morgan Freeman pic.twitter.com/bcEavXnewx — Shehu Zubair (@shazy____) November 20, 2022

He added, “This is a call to the whole world. Soccer brings people and nations together. There is a common thread of hope and respect. Soccer expands the world, it unites nations in their love for this precious game. What brings nations together, brings communities together. We all have a soccer history, and so does Qatar.”

Morgan Freeman speaks during the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Morgan Freeman speaks during the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Morgan Freeman sits on the stage next to FIFA World Cup Ambassador Ghanim Al Muftah at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Morgan Freeman sits on the stage next to FIFA World Cup Ambassador Ghanim Al Muftah at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Pitbull’s “We Are One”, Shakira’s “Waka Waka” and Ricky Martin’s “La Copa De La Vida” were also played during the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022.