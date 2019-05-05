Juhi Chawla, Sania Mirza, Anushka Dandekar join Ananya Birla for her ‘Unstoppable’ video

Singer and composer Ananya Birla has struck the right chords with music lovers with her latest track, “Unstoppable.” The song features quite a few inspiring ladies from different walks of life. We spotted Pooja Hegde, Juhi Chawla, Kanika Kapoor, Anusha Dandekar, Sukriti Kakar and others along with India’s ace boxer Mary Kom and tennis star Sania Mirza.

Ananya shared the news of her new number on her Instagram profile and wrote, “I’m celebrating #InternationalWomensDay by announcing the release of my brand new single, Unstoppable. They say that well-behaved women rarely make history, so I dedicated this song to all the fierce females past and present who broke the rules! #Unstoppable.”

“This is a feel-good anthem, which I wrote taking inspiration from my mom. I penned it in 2015 and I am finally being able to release it with women that I find to be very inspiring,” Ananya had earlier said in a statement.

“The idea that society underlines our gender norms should not restrict us from working towards what we want to achieve. I truly believe that your gender doesn’t define you, and being yourself makes you unstoppable. This video showcases women who have overcome gender role expectations. I hope people can watch this and feel empowered, free and unstoppable,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ananya has collaborated with WurlD and Vector Tha Viper for a song titled Blackout. The first track released on Friday. Talking about the same, Ananya mentioned on Instagram, “That feeling of contentment when you share months of hard work with everyone to listen and enjoy. Thrilled to share my first song from the EP with you guys. It’s yours now.”