Jubin Nautiyal shares health update after accident, says ‘God saved me’

Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who met with an accident on Friday, has gotten discharged and is recovering well. The Raatan Lambiyaan singer took to his social media and updated his fans about his recovery. Sharing a photo from the hospital, Jubin wrote, “Thank you all for your blessings. God was watching over me, and saved me in that fatal accident. I’ve got discharged and am recovering well. Thank you for your never ending love and warm prayers 🌹.”

Music composer Sachet Tandon sent his best wishes in the comments section and wrote, “Get well soon bhai ♥️” Singer Tulsi Kumar wrote, “Sending love J ❤️ Speedy Speedy recovery .. Take good care 🤗😇.” Sin ger Kanika Kapoor wrote, “Oh noo.. sending u hugs 🤗🙏🌸.” Singer Neeti Mohan and Badshah also sent their best wishes.

Jubin suffered multiple injuries as he fell from a staircase and was immediately rushed to the hospital. He broke his elbow during the accident and also sustained a head injury. A statement from the singer’s team read that he “broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase in the early hours of today morning.”

Jubin is known for popular songs like Tujhe Kitna Chahein from Kabir Singh, Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah, Tum Hi Aana from Marjaavaan among many others. His latest song Bana Sharabi from Govinda Naam Mera.