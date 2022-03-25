Jubin Nautiyal opens up about dating rumours with Nikita Dutta: ‘I think she also likes my company’

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has opened up about his friendship with actor Nikita Dutta. The two artistes, who are rumoured to be dating, will share screen space in upcoming music video “Mast Nazron Se”.

Talking about his equation with Nikita, Jubin told Siddharth Kannan, “It is just two friends hanging out, nothing much. Two people can go and have coffee together. I am very fond of her, definitely. She’s an amazing person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubin Nautiyal (@jubin_nautiyal)

During the interview, Jubin Nautiyal revealed he has known Nikita Dutta for four years. He said, “Sahi hai yaar, badhiya ladki hai (It’s good, she is a nice girl). Yeh kehna ki hum relationship mein hain woh galat hoga (It would be wrong to say we are in a relationship). We like spending time with each other. She has such a soft heart, such a kind heart, and I really connect well with her. I think we’re just very good friends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedd__wishes (@wedd__wishes)

Jubin and Nikita met during the song release of her debut TV show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, and they soon became friends. “I think she also likes my company. Both of us don’t talk very much, so we have a very good friendship and a good understanding.”

Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta fuelled engagement speculations after pictures from their upcoming music video “Mast Nazron Se” went viral. In the photos, the singer is on his knees with a ring. The song is set to release on March 31.