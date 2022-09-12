Jubin Nautiyal says ‘mother in depression’ amid arrest calls for alleged link with Khalistani member: ‘Don’t know how it got to this point’

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has denied reports that he would be performing at a concert which apparently is co-organised by a banned Khalistani outfit member. Ever since the concert’s poster was out, the singer has been under fire.

Social media users slammed Jubin for having links with the organiser Jai Singh, who they claimed was connected to a banned Khalistani outfit. According to reports doing the rounds on social media, Jai is also a ‘wanted criminal’ by the Chandigarh police over drug smuggling and video piracy charges.

Following the allegations, ‘Arrest Jubin Nautiyal’ started trending on Twitter, as users felt the singer’s acceptance to perform at the event, which was scheduled to take place on September 23 in the US, was an anti-national act.

In an interview to IndiaToday.in, Jubin Nautiyal said the concert was called off last month itself. The singer said he was not aware of any of the organisers as the contract was between his management team and Herijinder Singh, a promoter.

“I don’t know any of those guys. We cancelled the show in August. The contract was between my management and a promoter named Herijinder Singh. I don’t know how it got to this point. My mother is in depression.

“I have nothing more to say. I’ve said it all. The news was picked up from a paid Twitter thread. No one bothered to ask me once. Anti-national? Me?” the singer was quoted as saying.

Jubin Nautiyal also took to Twitter and wrote that his fans should not get “upset” over any “rumours” as he will be occupied with a shoot the entire month, and not any show.

“Hello friends and twitter family, I’ve been travelling and will be shooting for the next whole month. Don’t get upset on rumours. I love my country 🇮🇳🙏🏻. I love you all,” he tweeted.

Jubin Nautiyal, who has been singing in the Hindi film industry for more than a decade, has crooned chartbusters like “Raataan Lambiyan” from Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershah, “Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata” from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and AR Rahman’s recreated “The Humma Song” from the film Ok Jaanu.