scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Jubin Nautiyal says ‘mother in depression’ amid arrest calls for alleged link with Khalistani member: ‘Don’t know how it got to this point’

Singer Jubin Nautiyal says the concert was called off in August and tweeted that fans should not believe in any 'rumours'.

Jubin NautiyalSinger Jubin Nautiyal was slammed for agreeing to perform in the concert, which has now been called off. (Photo: Jubin Nautiyal/Instagram)

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has denied reports that he would be performing at a concert which apparently is co-organised by a banned Khalistani outfit member. Ever since the concert’s poster was out, the singer has been under fire.

Social media users slammed Jubin for having links with the organiser Jai Singh, who they claimed was connected to a banned Khalistani outfit. According to reports doing the rounds on social media, Jai is also a ‘wanted criminal’ by the Chandigarh police over drug smuggling and video piracy charges.

The poster of the concert.

Following the allegations, ‘Arrest Jubin Nautiyal’ started trending on Twitter, as users felt the singer’s acceptance to perform at the event, which was scheduled to take place on September 23 in the US, was an anti-national act.

In an interview to IndiaToday.in, Jubin Nautiyal said the concert was called off last month itself. The singer said he was not aware of any of the organisers as the contract was between his management team and Herijinder Singh, a promoter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jubin Nautiyal (@jubin_nautiyal)

“I don’t know any of those guys. We cancelled the show in August. The contract was between my management and a promoter named Herijinder Singh. I don’t know how it got to this point. My mother is in depression.

“I have nothing more to say. I’ve said it all. The news was picked up from a paid Twitter thread. No one bothered to ask me once. Anti-national? Me?” the singer was quoted as saying.

Jubin Nautiyal also took to Twitter and wrote that his fans should not get “upset” over any “rumours” as he will be occupied with a shoot the entire month, and not any show.

“Hello friends and twitter family, I’ve been travelling and will be shooting for the next whole month. Don’t get upset on rumours. I love my country 🇮🇳🙏🏻. I love you all,” he tweeted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

Jubin Nautiyal, who has been singing in the Hindi film industry for more than a decade, has crooned chartbusters like “Raataan Lambiyan” from Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershah, “Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata” from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and AR Rahman’s recreated “The Humma Song” from the film Ok Jaanu.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 11:33:21 am
Next Story

CUET: St Stephen’s can’t conduct interviews for non-Christians, says Delhi HC

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

‘No such raid done,’ says Ahmedabad Police after AAP claims Gujarat HQ raided

‘No such raid done,’ says Ahmedabad Police after AAP claims Gujarat HQ raided

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
CUET: St Stephen's can’t conduct interviews for non-Christians, says Delhi HC

CUET: St Stephen's can’t conduct interviews for non-Christians, says Delhi HC

Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Asia Cup Final

Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'
Cyrus Mistry car crash

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?
Opinion

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Krishnam Raju
Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda and others pay their last respects to Krishnam Raju
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement