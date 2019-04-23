Toggle Menu
Jonas Brothers’ album Happiness Begins to release in June

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took to social media to reveal the title and release date for their new album. Priyanka Chopra also shared the details on her social media accounts.

The Jonas Brothers have already released two singles “Sucker” and “Cool” from the album Happiness Begins.

The Jonas Brothers are set to release their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, on June 7. The LP marks their first in ten years.

“#HappinessBegins June 7th. After 7 years of not working together and finding ourselves we’re back to give you our journey in album form. Out of all the albums we’ve done I’m most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer,” Kevin wrote on Twitter.

Joe also posted on his Twitter page, “Can’t wait for you guys to hear this album!”

Nick tweeted, “So excited to share that our new album #HappinessBegins will be out June 7th!”

The trio has already released two singles — “Sucker” and “Cool” — from the album.

