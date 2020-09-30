John Cena on BTS: The message they send to the world is special

Action star John Cena is a big BTS fan. (Photo: AP Images, Instagram/BTSofficial)

That wrestling champion and Hollywood star John Cena is a BTS fan is old news. A look at his Instagram account would prove that he has been keeping a tab on the South Korean K-Pop group for a considerable time. Cena has posted photos of BTS members multiple times on social media. And recently, during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor gushed about the global icons.

Fallon, who is hosting a ‘BTS Week’ on his show, said that the band had confessed they wanted to meet John Cena. Cena said that he was ‘floored’ with their admission and it ‘stopped his heart.’ “I jam out to them,” the action star said.

John Cena then went on to state that he looked up BTS when they were starting to emerge on the global music scene as the giants that they have now become. He said, “I love what this band has done because they are this massively popular thing and they have been so globally, for so long. Then I was like, ‘okay, I should probably know about this.’ So when I started to look at BTS and listen to their music, I was drawn because there are rappers in that crew and they use sick beats, and they actually rap, so I was like, ‘yeah, I kind of like this and this is great.’ I got interested in the music and then I got interested in what the music stood for. They advocate self-love, they advocate don’t be afraid of failure, they advocate that you’re enough. They are great performers, but it is the messages they send that resonates with people.”

Cena also had kind words to say about BTS’ fans who call themselves ARMY. He said that they are ‘not just geeked-out fans,’ but also contribute to a variety of philanthropic causes. He concluded saying that it is because of the ‘BTS effect’ as ‘the message they send to the world is special.’

