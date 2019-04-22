Linkin Park talking about making new music together: Joe Hahn

Joe Hahn, DJ of the iconic American rock band Linkin Park, has revealed the group is planning to make new music together.

The music group, which features Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Hahn, and Rob Bourdon, went on a hiatus after the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017.

“The members are taking care of themselves and their families and are going through the problems in their own way. And … Now the band has started talking about making new music together,” Hahn told South Korean newspaper Yonhap, as quoted by Contactmusic.

The 42-year-old DJ, however, said they are yet to set a deadline for the new album.

“We just want to focus on the present and talk about music. We aren’t discussing detailed plans. I just want to go back to those days when I made music in the warehouse,” he added.

Previously, Mike Shinoda said the band could return to the music scene with a new singer in place of Bennington, who committed suicide in July 2017.