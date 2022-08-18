Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 brought alive the memories of “Kala Chashma” when Sidharth Malhotra spoke about Katrina Kaif’s hack of eating ice cubes to look good during the shoot. And now fans have been left stumped with a viral BTS video from The Tonight Show where Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon are seen grooving on the same Badshah song.
The video posted by Jimmy Fallon‘s show and Demi Lovato’s Instagram page has the talk show host walking only to stumble down. As Demi looks at him all concerned, the female musicians around her start strumming their guitars, and Jimmy presents his dance moves on the floor as the beats of “Kala Chashma” plays in the background.
While fans could not have enough of Demi and Jimmy’s hilarious encounter, they were also quick to notice the music. “Hindi song (Kala Chashma) at the background makes is special!! 😉 ,” wrote a fan. Another fan commented, “Not Demi using audio from an Indian song 😍😍 queen.” Others even cracked a joke at the expense of the popular host saying the video is about “Jimmy Fallen”.
View this post on Instagram
Demi Lovato appeared on The Tonight Show to promote her latest album Holy Fvck. The singer-actor was also seen celebrating her 30th birthday, which falls on this weekend. The host and the guest were seen cracking jokes and even playing some fun games.
Subscriber Only Stories
Coming back to the Baar Baar Dekho song, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about the same while in conversation with host Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan Season 7. As he and Vicky Kaushal spoke about fitness, the Shershaah actor revealed Katrina Kaif’s mantra to stay in shape during the shoot of the song. “Woh barf kha rahi thi yaar (She was eating ice cubes) during Kala Chashma shoot. She was only eating ice to keep hydrated and lean, but she looked so good,” revealed Sidharth. His revelation came as a shock to Vicky, while KJo laughed to share that no matter what, she looked amazing in the song.
New Alto K10 launched at Rs 3,90,000; 24.9 km/lt mileage claimed
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
FTX Crypto Cup: R Praggnanandhaa beats Nieman in 3rd round
Maharashtra FYJC admissions: Over 65% seats remain vacant after two round of admissions
Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
PAK vs NED 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Netherlands match live?
Bride rides a Royal Enfield Bullet to wedding venue, video goes viral
Navi Mumbai man loses over Rs 7 lakh in fake electricity bill fraud
Nadal not discouraged by losing on return, says will be ready for US Open
BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’ before ‘threatening’ audience
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Google Play marks 10 years: Ludo King to HealthifyMe, the Indian apps that have tasted success
Russia replaces Black Sea fleet chief after Crimea blasts
Mumbai: BMC to propose use of steel tiffins for food delivery from hotels
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Featured Stories
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
FTX Crypto Cup: R Praggnanandhaa beats Nieman in 3rd round
Maharashtra FYJC admissions: Over 65% seats remain vacant after two round of admissions
Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
PAK vs NED 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Netherlands match live?
Bride rides a Royal Enfield Bullet to wedding venue, video goes viral
Navi Mumbai man loses over Rs 7 lakh in fake electricity bill fraud
Nadal not discouraged by losing on return, says will be ready for US Open
BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’ before ‘threatening’ audience
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Google Play marks 10 years: Ludo King to HealthifyMe, the Indian apps that have tasted success
Russia replaces Black Sea fleet chief after Crimea blasts
Mumbai: BMC to propose use of steel tiffins for food delivery from hotels