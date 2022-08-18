scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video

In a video shared by Demi Lovato and The Tonight Show, the singer and Jimmy Fallon are seen grooving on the beats of Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's Kala Chashma.

sidharth malhotra, katrina kaif, kala chashma, demi lovato, jimmy fallonJimmy Fallon and Devi Lovato groove on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma.

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 brought alive the memories of “Kala Chashma” when Sidharth Malhotra spoke about Katrina Kaif’s hack of eating ice cubes to look good during the shoot. And now fans have been left stumped with a viral BTS video from The Tonight Show where Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon are seen grooving on the same Badshah song.

The video posted by Jimmy Fallon‘s show and Demi Lovato’s Instagram page has the talk show host walking only to stumble down. As Demi looks at him all concerned, the female musicians around her start strumming their guitars, and Jimmy presents his dance moves on the floor as the beats of “Kala Chashma” plays in the background.

While fans could not have enough of Demi and Jimmy’s hilarious encounter, they were also quick to notice the music. “Hindi song (Kala Chashma) at the background makes is special!! 😉 ,” wrote a fan. Another fan commented, “Not Demi using audio from an Indian song 😍😍 queen.” Others even cracked a joke at the expense of the popular host saying the video is about “Jimmy Fallen”.

Also Read |‘If you misgender me, that’s okay’: Demi Lovato talks about their transition

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

 

Demi Lovato appeared on The Tonight Show to promote her latest album Holy Fvck. The singer-actor was also seen celebrating her 30th birthday, which falls on this weekend. The host and the guest were seen cracking jokes and even playing some fun games.

Also Read |Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reveal marriage plans on Koffee with Karan 7: ‘Manifesting a brighter future…’

Coming back to the Baar Baar Dekho song, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about the same while in conversation with host Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan Season 7. As he and Vicky Kaushal spoke about fitness, the Shershaah actor revealed Katrina Kaif’s mantra to stay in shape during the shoot of the song. “Woh barf kha rahi thi yaar (She was eating ice cubes) during Kala Chashma shoot. She was only eating ice to keep hydrated and lean, but she looked so good,” revealed Sidharth. His revelation came as a shock to Vicky, while KJo laughed to share that no matter what, she looked amazing in the song.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 02:06:43 pm
Latest News 

