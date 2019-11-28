Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded, Chandigarh Mein and Black race up music charts

“Black”, “Chandigarh Mein” and “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa” have been trending on YouTube. “Black”, “Chandigarh Mein” and “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa” have been trending on YouTube.

The release of Good Newwz song “Chandigarh mein”, The Body song “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded” and Guru Randhawa’s latest single “Black” turned Wednesday into a musical delight. The three songs had music lovers hooked to YouTube, and in no time, all of them crossed a million views on the video-sharing platform.

Good Newwz song “Chandigarh Mein”, featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, has received over 4.7 million views. At the beginning of the song, Karan Johar exclaims, “Oh my god, this is original”, and we are as surprised as he is considering Tanishk Bagchi has composed music for it. With a mix of peppy lyrics and dhol beats, the party number, sung by Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Lisa Mishra and Asees Kaur, is sure to top the charts and be a favourite during this wedding season.

Watch Good Newwz song “Chandigarh Mein”

The next song which piqued the interest of those who like Bollywood music was a rehashed version of Emraan Hashmi’s chartbuster “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa”. I feel people listened to it out of sheer curiosity about Tanishk Bagchi’s ability to salvage a song with the same singer and actor. The song got over 5.8 million views in less than 24 hours of its release.

Watch The Body song “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded”

“Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded” has been recreated for Emraan’s upcoming film The Body. Himesh Reshammiya has given the vocals to the song, and it is picturised on Scarlett Wilson, Natasa Stankovic and Emraan Hashmi.

Watch Guru Randhawa’s latest single “Black”

Guru Randhawa’s latest single “Black” has garnered over 5.7 million views in less than a day. The song narrates the tale of a heartbroken lover and is a trademark Guru Randhawa number. It has him mourning the loss of his lady love played by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Krishna Mukherjee. The track has been composed by Savvy Singh.

