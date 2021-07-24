Jennifer Lopez turns 52: The stunning diva who aces at everything

Actor, singer, and pop culture icon Jennifer Lopez turns 52 on Saturday. For many, JLo is famous for delivering signature catchy tracks like Let’s Get Loud, Love Don’t Cost A Thing, and Dance Again. And for others, she is known for her illustrious acting career, where she’s experimented with different genres, be it her breakthrough biopic Selena, or her many romantic comedies, or her 2019 film Hustlers that got her a Golden Globe nod.

With her cumulative film gross of US 3.1 billion and global sales of 70 million records, JLo has established herself as one of the most popular entertainers in showbiz in North America. Apart from her singing and acting prowess, Jennifer Lopez has clothing lines, fragrances and a charitable foundation, to boot.

JLo’s a force to be reckoned with, so on her birthday, here’s looking at some of the best photos from her own Instagram account.

When she gave us weekend vibes

(Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez) (Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)

When she wished her fans a Merry Christmas looking like this

(Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez) (Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spark dating rumours as they vacation together in Montana

Any photo with her kids, Emme and Maximilian

(Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez) (Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)

(Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez) (Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)

When she rocked the pantsuit

(Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez) (Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)

(Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez) (Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)

When she performed at Super Bowl

(Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez) (Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)

When she wished her fans Happy Holidays with this photo

(Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez) (Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)

When she was caught candid while recording

(Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez) (Photo: Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)

Happy Birthday, JLo!