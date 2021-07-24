Jennifer Lopez turns 52: The stunning diva who aces at everything

Updated: July 24, 2021 11:40:25 am
Actor, singer, and pop culture icon Jennifer Lopez turns 52 on Saturday. For many, JLo is famous for delivering signature catchy tracks like Let’s Get Loud, Love Don’t Cost A Thing, and Dance Again. And for others, she is known for her illustrious acting career, where she’s experimented with different genres, be it her breakthrough biopic Selena, or her many romantic comedies, or her 2019 film Hustlers that got her a Golden Globe nod.
With her cumulative film gross of US 3.1 billion and global sales of 70 million records, JLo has established herself as one of the most popular entertainers in showbiz in North America. Apart from her singing and acting prowess, Jennifer Lopez has clothing lines, fragrances and a charitable foundation, to boot.
JLo’s a force to be reckoned with, so on her birthday, here’s looking at some of the best photos from her own Instagram account.
When she gave us weekend vibes
When she wished her fans a Merry Christmas looking like this
Any photo with her kids, Emme and Maximilian
When she rocked the pantsuit
When she performed at Super Bowl
When she wished her fans Happy Holidays with this photo
When she was caught candid while recording
Happy Birthday, JLo!
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
