Jazzy B joins farmers’ protest at Singhu border, calls it the ‘most peaceful protest’

Jazzy B requested youngsters to not do anything which can malign the image of the farmers. (Photo: Jazzy B/Instagram)

Indian-Canadian singer Jazzy B visited the Singhu border on Tuesday to support farmers who have been protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws. He addressed the farmers and called their protest “one of the most peaceful protests” of not only India but the world.

While addressing the farmers, especially the youth, the singer said, “Let’s show the world that Punjab is not only about drugs, but is also about young blood.” Jazzy B also requested youngsters to not do anything which can malign the image of the farmers since their voice has become the “voice of democracy.”

The “Dil Luteya” singer added, “I would like to also thank all the world media for standing with the farmers of this biggest peaceful protest.”

Jazzy B has also been supporting the protesting farmers through social media. He has been sharing various updates about the protest on Twitter.

Earlier, celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Swara Bhasker and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub also supported the farmers by marking their presence at Singhu border. Priyanka Chopra, Richa Chadha, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Dharmendra, Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal and many others have also raised their voice in support of the farmers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd