Friday, August 21, 2020
Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams’ new song Entrepreneur is about Black ambition

Pharrell Williams told TIME the song is "about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with."

By: AP | New York | Published: August 21, 2020 8:54:48 am
Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams to release new song EntrepreneurEntrepreneur will be released on Friday. (Photo: AP and Pharrell Williams/Instagram)

Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams have teamed up to release a new song about Black ambition titled Entrepreneur.

The track will be released today. It is in conjunction with TIME’s special cover project The New American Revolution, which was curated by Williams and includes conversations with Angela Davis, Naomi Osaka, Tyler, the Creator and others about the inequalities Black people encounter in the U.S.

A preview of Entrepreneur was made available on Thursday. “Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you?” raps Jay-Z, referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. “For every one Gucci, support two FUBU’s.”

On the track, Williams sings: “In this position with no choice/The system imprison young Black boys/Distract with white noise.”

Williams told TIME the song is “about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with.”

ENTREPRENEUR 🙏🏾 midnight ET

“Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages,” he continued. “How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

Jay-Z is the featured artist on Pharrell Williams’ song. Entrepreneur was produced by the Neptunes, the duo of Williams and longtime collaborator Chad Hugo.

Jay-Z and Williams have collaborated on a number of hit songs throughout the last two decades, including I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me), Excuse Me Miss, Change Clothes, Frontin and Apeshit, also featuring Beyoncé.

