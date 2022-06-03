Javed Ali says he ‘couldn’t muster courage’ to speak with KK’s wife and children at funeral: ‘I didn’t even try…’

Singer Javed Ali expressed his grief at the passing of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath. Popularly known as KK, the singer died after performing live in Kolkata on Tuesday. He reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was 53.

In an interview with The Times of India, Javed Ali said that he ‘could not muster the courage’ to speak with KK’s wife and children at the funeral, which was held on Thursday in Mumbai. He said that he ‘cannot focus or concentrate on anything’, and that KK’s death was a huge loss for the industry.

Javed said that he will pay a visit to KK’s family in the next few days, but admitted that he couldn’t ‘lift his head’ and look KK’s family in the eye at the funeral. “I didn’t even try to speak anything with them,” he said.

KK was pronounced dead after being brought to the hospital at around 10 pm on Tuesday. He’d been rushed off-stage after his Kolkata concert, during which he appeared to be in discomfort, according to eye-witnesses. Videos from the concert showed him sweating profusely on stage, and enquiring about the ventilation at the venue.

According to a PTI report, one of the doctors who conducted the singer’s autopsy said that KK had 80% blockage in the left main coronary artery, and that he could have been revived had he been administered CPR at an opportune moment. The doctor said on the condition of anonymity, “He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life. The vocalist had 80 per cent blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. None of the blockades were 100 per cent.”

KK was cremated in Mumbai on Thursday, at the Versova Hindu Cemetery, in the presence of his family members and some film industry personalities.