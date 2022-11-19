Jatin Pandit’s son says split with Lalit Pandit was not his father’s decision: ‘We’re still waiting on uncle’

Music composer duo Jatin-Lalit have composed some of the biggest chartbuster albums of Hindi cinema, such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Pyar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Mohabbatein (2000) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), among others. However, the duo called it quits after working on the 2006 film Fanaa. But neither of them talked about the reasons behind their parting of ways. Now, Jatin Pandit’s son Raahul Jatin has shared that his father never wanted to split with his long-time collaborator and brother Lalit Pandit in the first place.

In a new interview, Raahul expressed his wish for his father and uncle to come together once again. He also recalled the time when his father was extremely upset about the split. He told Bollywood Hungama, “I want uncle and Dad to get back together. It was never Dad’s decision and we are still waiting on uncle. Uncle, we love you very much, you are very sweet. Come on down and make some music. Whatever it is, do some cool stuff, and go back home. You do not need to talk to each other.”

He remembered the time when Jatin and Lalit had parted ways. “I do remember Dad being really bummed out. I remember him sitting in the hall and just sort of with one light on…” Rahul shared.

Music Director Jatin Lalit and Lata Mangeshkar. (Express archive photo) Music Director Jatin Lalit and Lata Mangeshkar. (Express archive photo)

However, Jatin did not want to discuss the matter and said, “Bygones are bygones. Everyone has to be comfortable in their zone. You cannot force anyone to do anything.”

Jatin-Lalit had established themselves in Bollywood with the song “Pehla Nasha” from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) even though Khiladi (1992) was their first release. Years back, Lalit had spoken about the split to The Indian Express. He had said, “Sometimes you don’t have a choice. I understood how big the impact on our respective careers would be, but I was also confident of proving myself if I got a fair chance.”