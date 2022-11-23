scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Jatin Pandit says estranged brother Lalit Pandit is singing their songs without his permission: ‘Lalit ji ka toh ek hi gaana chala hai, baaki toh kuch chala nahi…’

Jatin Pandit says he has made 'hundreds' of attempts to bring back the Jatin-Lalit as a team, but Lalit is not keen on reuniting with his elder brother.

jatin lalitJatin Pandit and Lalit Pandit have given several hits together. (Express archive photo)

Jatin Pandit and Lalit Pandit gave Hindi cinema some of its biggest chartbusters. But they parted ways in 2006 after the release of Aamir Khan-starrer Fanaa. However, Jatin Pandit said he has made ‘hundreds’ of attempts to reunite with his brother, but Lalit is not keen.

In a new interview, Jatin spoke at length about their split. He said that he can never forget his partnership with Lalit, since it has brought him so much success. But he feels that if his brother was willing to resolve things, that would have happened by now. “If a person wishes to sit down and resolve things, that can happen, but if someone doesn’t have that intention of solving things…” Jatin told Bollywood Hungama.

Recalling the last Jatin-Lalit concert, the singer-composer shared how Lalit organised it without informing him. But he did the show to ‘honour’ his brother’s wish. “Lalit ji did a show and didn’t inform that he is doing a Jatin-Lalit night. He didn’t inform me that he is giving my name for it. But I didn’t create an issue out of it. I was like, as an elder brother I should just honour this and do this, maine kar diya vo show…”

Later, when Lalit did another show, he didn’t inform Jatin about it again. He said, “He (Lalit) sang all the Jatin-Lalit songs. Lalit ji ka toh ek hi gaana chala hai, baaki toh kuch chala hi nahi… (Lalit ji only has one hit song, nothing else).”

But now, after so many years apart, what makes Jatin ‘really sad’ is when even Lalit’s children do not talk to him. A few days back, Jatin Pandit’s son Raahul Pandit had also said that his father is willing to reunite with Lalit but they are still waiting for a reply from him.

