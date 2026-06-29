Jasmine Sandlas faces backlash over alleged 3-hour delay, lip-syncing at Hyderabad concert

Singer Jasmine Sandlas has found herself at the centre of a controversy following her recent concert in Hyderabad. Several attendees shared videos from the event on social media, describing it as the “worst experience.” They also alleged that Jasmine took the stage nearly three hours after the scheduled start time and even lip-synced parts of her performance. Along with the singer, the show’s organisers also received backlash for long delays and mismanagement.

Jasmine Sandlas performed at Quake Arena, Hyderabad, on June 27, following which videos from her concert became a topic of online debate.

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“I was a big fan of her but literally disappointed so much!! The show was supposed to start at 8 pm @jasminesandlas you came at 11:20 with no acknowledgement or apology at all ?? THREE HOURS LATE !!! And then you come and lip sync, literally what, on a live show??? Then leave abruptly at end, without any thank you, sorry or anything at all,” an angry fan wrote. “Terrible experience! We waited from 8 to 11.30 and then left since we had a long way to travel back. There was no intimation about the delay. The managerial staff is the worst, with the rudest attitude. People should be warned about how Quake events are scams of the worst kind,” another user wrote.

“@quakearenahyd Very disappointing experience. The event started post 11pm instead of the communicated 8 PM,” a person commented. “Horrible Event….. She literally just disappeared…. + The management by QUAKE … The worst of them all… Food service with extra cover charges.. just minting money for absolutely nothing…. I’ve been to club concerts before but this was hands down… The worst of them all.. PERIOD,” another comment read.

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Jasmin Sandlas accused of lip-syncing at Ahmedabad concert

Earlier, at her Ahmedabad concert, Jasmine Sandlas poured water over herself mid-performance, and then appeared to be lip-syncing to her hit Dhurandhar song “Shararat.” Following the concert, several attendees complained that her show heavily relied on pre-recorded songs.

Jasmine Sandlas is best known for songs like “Yaar Na Miley” from Kick, “Illegal Weapon 2.0” in Street Dancer 3D, and “Taras Ni Aya Tujhko” in Munjya, among others. Her latest tracks are “Shararat” and “Jaiye Sanjana” from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. Both the songs received a lot of love and appreciation.

Disclaimer: This report highlights public social media commentary regarding a concert event and is intended for informational purposes.