Monday, April 05, 2021
Latest news

Yashraj Mukhate and Jasleen Royal’s fun acapella version of ‘Rangeela’ title track will set you grooving, watch

Jasleen Royal and Yashraj Mukhate's cover of the upbeat "Rangeela" title track has a relaxed, lazy vibe.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai |
April 5, 2021 9:53:27 pm
jasleen royal yashraj mukhate rangeela coverA still from Jasleen Royal and Yashraj Mukhate's acapella version of "Rangeela" title track. (Photo: Jasleen Royal/Instagram)

Singer Jasleen Royal and internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate have teamed up for a short, acapella cover of “Rangeela” title track and the cool sounding rendition has got not just fans, but also celebrities raving about it. Jasleen, known for songs like “Din Shagna Da” and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan”, on Monday posted the video of the cover version on Instagram.

“Here’s something fun that I recorded with @yashrajmukhate. Had fun doing this and hope you’ll love it! Music that just doesn’t get old,” Jasleen wrote, captioning the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jasleen royal (@jasleenroyal)

Celebrities like Maanvi Gagroo, Prajakta Koli and Suhail Nayyar showered praise on the singer in the comment section. “Love this so much. OMG,” wrote youtuber-actor Prajakta, while Four More Shots Please star Maanvi wrote, “FAB.”

While the original track, composed by AR Rahman and sung by Asha Bhosle, is more upbeat and energetic, Jasleen and Yashraj’s version has a relaxed, lazy vibe. This is not the first time that Yashraj Mukhate has recorded acapella track with a Bollywood playback singer.

In January, the musician collaborated with acclaimed singer Rekha Bhardwaj for the cover of “Insaaf Hoga”, from Meghna Gulzar’s Talvar (2015). The cover version was dedicated to the farmers protesting against the three farm laws in the country. Yashraj Mukhate rose to fame last year with “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha”, a dialogue mashup of a few scenes from popular daily soap, Saath Nibhana Saathiya. His other work including Biggini Shoot, Sadda Kutta Tommy and Pawri Ho Rahi Hain have been runaway hits too.

