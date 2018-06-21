Janet Jackson opens up about battling ‘intense’ depression

Janet Jackson had previously talked about depression in her 2011 self-help book, True You. Janet Jackson had previously talked about depression in her 2011 self-help book, True You.

Grammy Award-winning pop singer Janet Jackson has opened up about her “intense” battle with depression. The 52-year-old, who has featured on Essence magazine’s Happiness edition, in a letter, discussed about her journey and evolution as a singer, the pain she has suffered and the lessons she has learned over the course of her life.

“I struggled with depression. The struggle was intense,” Jackson wrote about her thirties, as reported by E! Online.

“Low self-esteem might be rooted in childhood feelings of inferiority. It could relate to failing to meet impossibly high standards. And of course, there are always the societal issues of racism and sexism. Put it all together and depression is a tenacious and scary condition. Thankfully, I found my way through it.” Writing further about her insecurities during childhood, she concluded that her one-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana, brings her so much joy and made her find complete happiness.

“The height of happiness is holding my baby son in my arms and hearing him coo, or when I look into his smiling eyes and watch him respond to my tenderness,” she said. “When I kiss him. When I sing him softly to sleep. During those sacred times, happiness is everywhere. Happiness is in gratitude to God. Happiness is saying, ‘Thank you, God, for my life, my energy and my capacity to grow in love.'”

Janet had also previously talked about depression in her 2011 self-help book, True You. In the book, she shared her feelings about how having low self-esteem in the childhood lead to a difficulty in her handling body weight and mental issues later in her life.

