Indian singers come together for a virtual concert on Janata Curfew day

In an attempt to spread the message of “create, not hate”, various musicians are going to perform live on their social media handles on the ‘Janata Curfew’ day, i.e, Sunday, March 22.

There is not one, but two virtual concerts happening on Sunday — one is by Sonu Nigam and the other, a collective concert, more like a music marathon by popular Bollywood singers and personalities like Amaal Malik, Dhvani Bhanushali, Tulsi Kumar, Akhil Sachdeva, Daniel Weber and more.

The extremely versatile Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam will perform live on his YouTube Channel on Sunday, 8.00 pm onwards to entertain people who are self-isolating. In a video shared on Instagram, he said, “Enjoy the music while showing gratitude to India’s healthcare professionals. Also, don’t forget to spend quality time with your loved ones.”

There is another virtual concert happening on Sunday, The Safe and Sound Concert – One of its kind digital music marathon. Here Bollywood personalities and musicians like Ankit Tiwari, Daniel Weber, Euphoria, Amaal Malik, Akhil Sachdev and more will be joining in.

This digital music marathon will go live at 2.00 pm and go on till 10.00 pm. Here, an array of artistes will be going live on their social media handles like Facebook and Instagram through their phones.

Singer Akhil Sachdeva says, “it’s a great initiative and we are looking forward to this concert.”

Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber, who is also a musician, took to Facebook and posted, “Proud to lend some great music along with these amazing other musicians on March 22!!!! Stay tunes as we will each be live from our own space!!!”

Tulsi Kumar told indianexpress.com, “The times are difficult and all of us will be confined to our homes with a lot of things coming to a halt. We have to fight this together and do the most by staying safe at home. The idea of a digital concert was just for all the music lovers to come together and have a small jamming session for you all, where you can see and listen to us live on your phones. Hopefully everybody will enjoy the music, and stay safe indoors, and take all precautionary measures.”

