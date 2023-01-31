Jackson Wang rides Victoria carriage with Disha Patani, meets Hrithik Roshan at his home: ‘I hope I get to come back more often’

K-pop singer Jackson Wang has given another peek into his trip to Mumbai, India. After performing at the Lollapalooza festival in Mumbai, the GOT7 member stayed back an extra day to explore the city. In a series of pictures and videos, he is seen riding a Victoria buggy with actor Disha Patani, meeting Hrithik Roshan at his home and playing flute on the street.

Jackson uploaded a post with series of updates from the time he landed in Mumbai, through the festival and his escapades in the city of Mumbai. He wrote a caption, “#MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023 Always wanted to visit. Finally.. Such an amazing experience with all of u since the moment at the airport to seeing u all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture. Such an honor.Very blessed.I hope I get to come back more often.” He shared a picture with Hrithik and his parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, at their home.

Check out Jackson’s post –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Wang (@jacksonwang852g7)

Jackson had also shared his excitement about coming to India during the music fest. He had said, “I still can’t believe I am in India. I wish I could stay longer. I wish I could come more often. I am a big fan of Bollywood. For people who don’t know who I am, I am Jackson Wang… Had an album called Magic Man, talking about the ups and downs in life I went through, just like everybody else. Every single day we go through sh*t so. I think it’s important to help yourself more, to understand yourself more. Because everyone’s standard of happiness is different. ”

He added, “I hope everybody here has a good time tonight, and when you leave here you treat yourself better, take care of yourself better. Find the stuff that make you happy. That’s all I am about. Thank you again.”

Jackson rose to fame as part of the Korean boyband GOT7 member and eventually started making solo music, which also got a lot of appreciation. Other members of the band include Jay B, Mark, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.