Jackson Wang arrives in Mumbai for Lollapalooza music festival, gets mobbed by fans. Watch

K-Pop star Jackson Wang has arrived in Mumbai ahead of his Lollapalooza performance. Jackson was papped at the airport, waving at the fans and paparazzi. Dressed in black, the singer was surrounding by screaming fans while the security guard tried to keep order around him. Desi fans trended ‘Welcome to India’ on Twitter for Jackson. The musician will perform on Sunday, January 29 at 7:30 pm.

Fans were annoyed at the mob around Jackson, and one commented on a pap video saying, “Save him some personal space, looks like management fails big time.” Another wrote, “Please don’t try to mob him, respect his personal safety as well as personal space. Please make sure his personal space is our priority.” Others commented saying that they were extremely excited for his performance and wished him a good stay.

A war ensued in the comments as a few people tried to assume he was from the popular K-pop band BTS. One wrote, “He’s a famous K-Pop idol called Jackson Wang, a famous soloist who has sold out many big arenas.” Jackson Wang had earlier expressed his excitement about India in an interview with Rolling Stone India. “First of all, I really, really love India. Even since I’ve been an athlete, till now a performer, a singer, entertainer, I’ve traveled a lot around the world but I’ve never been to India and it’s always been on my bucket list. I just really love India and I really want to go,” he had said.

Lollapalooza is being held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. The Strokes, Diplo and Imagine Dragons had taken part in the inaugural concert. Indian local talents and pop icons like AP Dhillon, Divine, Prateek Kuhad, among others, are also a part of the line-up. This is the first time that Lollapalooza has branched out into India.