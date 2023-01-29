scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

Jackson Wang arrives in Mumbai for Lollapalooza music festival, gets mobbed by fans. Watch

Jackson Wang, who will perform at Lollapalooza India, was papped at the airport, waving at the fans and paparazzi.

jackson wangJackson Wang will perform at Lollapalooza music festival. (Photo: Jackson Wang/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Jackson Wang arrives in Mumbai for Lollapalooza music festival, gets mobbed by fans. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

K-Pop star Jackson Wang has arrived in Mumbai ahead of his Lollapalooza performance. Jackson was papped at the airport, waving at the fans and paparazzi. Dressed in black, the singer was surrounding by screaming fans while the security guard tried to keep order around him.  Desi fans trended ‘Welcome to India’ on Twitter for Jackson.  The musician will perform on Sunday, January 29 at 7:30 pm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans were annoyed at the mob around Jackson, and one commented on a pap video saying, “Save him some personal space, looks like management fails big time.” Another wrote, “Please don’t try to mob him, respect his personal safety as well as personal space. Please make sure his personal space is our priority.”  Others commented saying that they were extremely excited for his performance and wished him a good stay.

A war ensued in the comments as a few people tried to assume he was from the popular K-pop band BTS. One wrote, “He’s a famous K-Pop idol called Jackson Wang, a famous soloist who has sold out many big arenas.” Jackson Wang had earlier  expressed his excitement about India in an interview with Rolling Stone India. “First of all, I really, really love India. Even since I’ve been an athlete, till now a performer, a singer, entertainer, I’ve traveled a lot around the world but I’ve never been to India and it’s always been on my bucket list. I just really love India and I really want to go,” he had said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Surge in oil imports from Russia, sharp dip from Nigeria, US
Surge in oil imports from Russia, sharp dip from Nigeria, US
Also read |Lollapalooza India Day 1: ‘Lightning and thunder’ as Imagine Dragons, AP Dhillon dazzle crowd

Lollapalooza is being held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. The Strokes, Diplo and Imagine Dragons had taken part in the inaugural concert. Indian local talents and pop icons like AP Dhillon, Divine, Prateek Kuhad, among others, are also a part of the line-up. This is the first time that Lollapalooza has branched out into India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-01-2023 at 14:14 IST
Next Story

Taliban bars Afghan women from taking entrance exam for universities

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close