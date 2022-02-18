J-Hope is the second leader of BTS: When the rapper ‘guarded’ Jimin after he fainted, helped exhausted RM

‘You’re his hope, he’s your hope, he’s J-Hope’, that’s how BTS’s star dancer, rapper and ARMY’s ‘sunshine’ begins every interview. His fellow band members have often recalled how he represents hope for them, and is the ‘glue’ for the septet. The Maknae line (meaning younger brother in Korean, often used for K-Pop bands), cherishes him to the extent that when he almost dropped out of BTS, Jungkook’s tears that brought him back. Going by the numerous BTS Run Episodes and V-Lives, Jimin, Jungkook and V depend on J-Hope immensely for his ‘smile and cheer’ as they’ve said, and consider him their strength.

BTS’s second leader

It’s not just the maknaes, he is also the secondary leader for RM to fall back on. As RM, BTS’s leader, once recalled, “He always lights up the atmosphere. He leads in performance, and he shares half my leader role.” Jin agreed with this and said that J-Hope has ‘extraordinary’ leadership skills. “When we are performing, he knows what to do with the members. If there’s someone out of place, he knows how to gather them up.”

J-Hope is known for prioritising his members’ struggles more than his own, as Jimin once said, despite going through difficult times, himself. The boys collectively agree that had it not been for J-Hope, they wouldn’t have reached the stardom that they have now. “He gives us so much strength when we are frustrated and exhausted with work or our personal lives,” V had said. According to Jungkook, if RM is leader, it’s J-Hope who ‘stands between the different members’ and takes care of everyone.

How J-Hope protects the BTS members

Be it ensuring that they have enough to eat, saving Jimin from fireworks on stage, preventing V and Jin from going completely wild on stage and injuring each other, we always see J-Hope rising to the challenge.

Before and after concerts, J-Hope has been dutifully seen giving both V and Jimin head massages. In 2015, after Jimin fainted at a fan-meeting in Osaka, J-Hope comforted panicking ARMY by sharing a video of him sleeping and said, “He’s sleeping, I’m guarding and taking care of him.” J-Hope takes on the role of soothing ARMY’s worries when it comes to the member’s health and did it recently too, when Jimin underwent surgery. He shared a photo with Jimin, where they’re smiling at each other and said, “He’s healthy now.”

When BTS started attending American interviews, RM had the difficult task of translating the interviews from English to Korean, and from Korean to English. In one interview, his exhaustion shows as the team had a long day, and he was unable to complete his sentences. An annoyed J-Hope gestured to the interpreter to take over, and finally, J-Hope took away the mic from RM, as he realised that RM was too tired to talk anymore.

hoseok telling the translator to do their fcking job and stealing the mic namjoon’s holding since he needs a break has got to be the hottest and sexiest thing everpic.twitter.com/mIp5Uo4DV1 — ً levi | stu(dying) 👍🏻 (@jhsIevi) June 20, 2021

SOPE

While J-Hope gets along well with all his band members, ARMY notes the positive impact that he seems to have on Suga, who is more withdrawn than the rest of the group.

J-Hope and Suga during their lives (Photo: Big Hit/ YouTube) J-Hope and Suga during their lives (Photo: Big Hit/ YouTube)

In fact, the duo together are called ‘Sope’, as Suga seems his most playful and unreserved self, when he is with J-Hope. Suga once said that if he ever had to define who J-Hope is, it would be his ‘portable charger’, who gives him energy.

Suga with J-Hope (Photo: Big Hit) Suga with J-Hope (Photo: Big Hit)

During a game of ‘who is most likely to’ and the question was about giving the best hugs, while others answered Jimin and RM, Suga held up a J-Hope placard.

Happy birthday, J-Hope!