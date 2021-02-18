On J-Hope’s birthday, his 8 dance videos that are sure to make BTS ARMY go gaga

From his dance moves to his ever-smiling face, BTS member J-Hope is known for all things optimistic in the K-pop band. J-Hope, also known as Hobi, is the one in the band who takes charge when it comes to dancing sessions but is usually a goofball when the band gives interviews.

On the eve of his 26th birthday, J-Hope had a chat with ARMY on VLive and WeVerse and he gave them a tour of his room where he showed them his prized Billboard poster and his ‘Chicken Nugget’ pillow.

In the seven-member Korean band, J-Hope fits right in the middle, he is younger than Jin, RM and Suga, but is like an older brother to Jimin, V and Jungkook, and this makes him the balancing scale of the band. It is well known that it was RM, Suga and J-Hope who were selected as the first three members of the band by Big Hit Labels and Hobi has previously said that with the two rappers, he always felt like he isn’t as good as them but when the complete band was formed, Hobi believed that his strength was in dancing. Though with solo tracks like Chicken Noodle Soup, Daydream, Airplane and his mixtape Hope World, J-Hope has proved that he aces everything he attempts.

On J-Hope’s birthday, check out some of his best dance videos:

When he was laser-focused at rehearsals

When his dance moves were ‘Dynamite’

When he gave the ARMY some major dance goals

When he was the ‘Boy with Luv’

When he came into his element during ‘Mic Drop’

When the beats of ‘Idol’ did justice to his energy

When he turned a corner with ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’

How does Hobi even move like this?

Happy Birthday Hobi!