When IU ‘went blank’ after seeing Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo at her concert: ‘They were there till the end…’

Lee Ji-eun — or IU as she is is popularly called — is a force to reckon with in K-Pop. The singer-actor, who began her career in 2008 has attained formidable heights of success in the past decade. IU has released five studio albums along with nine extended plays in her career, and has scored five number-one albums, as well as 39 number-one singles, making her the artist with the most number-one songs in South Korea. While she has contributed to the transformation of the K-Pop scene, she has also made a mark with memorable shows in My Mister, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Rhyeo and Hotel Del Luna, where she played the role of a vengeful ghost, breaking away from the usual K-drama tropes for women.

Singing in front of ‘Song-song’ couple

The star has an astounding fan following, and one of them includes actor Song Hye-kyo. In fact, in 2018, IU revealed that Song Hye-kyo and her now ex-husband, actor Song Joong-ki had attended her concert. IU mentioned that she was rather nervous and embarrassed to see the Song-Song couple (as they were called at the time).

IU appeared as a guest on JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything” and shared how the situation unfolded at her concert. She said, “Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki, and Park Sol Mi came. When I appeared [on stage] and looked, Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki were in the very front row. Our eyes met as soon as I appeared. My mind went blank and I could only see them.”

She continued, “We don’t personally know each other, but they just came to watch the concert. I was surprised, so I performed while being extremely nervous during the entire concert. I thought that they definitely would have left during the encore, but they were still sitting there. They were there until the end.” She added, “I was so nervous that I kept nodding during the concert. That’s how nervous I was. Later, they contacted me. They sent me a text message that they were leaving after enjoying the concert.” At the time, Song Joong-ki had revealed that Song Hye-kyo was a fan of IU’s music.

Moon Lovers, friendship with Lee Joon-gi

IU shares a close friendship with Hallyu top star, Lee Joon-gi. The duo’s chemistry in the show Moon Lovers was declared off-the-charts, and fans were immensely disappointed when the characters Wang So and Hae-soo did not get a happy ending in the tale. The story revolved around a young depressed woman Hae-soo (IU) who is sent back to the Goryeo era, where she gets involved in a royal family. She falls in love with the rather brooding Wang-so (Lee Joon-gi). Later, Lee Joon-gi discussed that an alternate ending to the show was actually filmed. “We filmed the scene where [Wang So] and Hae Soo meet again. He approached her in a suit as a stranger and handed her a handkerchief. When she looked at him, he [stood there] like someone who didn’t know anything [about what happened in Goryeo]. He just smiled and turned away. Then I think Hae Soo called him and he looked back. I think she smiled at him.”

Then he added, “I believe the director was in a dilemma until the very end. [Should we go for an ending] that’s deeper and painful, or [should we go for an ending] that gives a feeling of hope? No matter what he chose, I think there would’ve been regrets. I think that he thought it would be good if it left a more poignant impression. Honestly, I thought it would’ve been included in the DVD, but it was blocked.” Lee Joon-gi added, “I like it when my fans are sad. So I won’t show this to them!” Fans have been demanding a Season 2 for the show, but unfortunately, it isn’t on the cards— even though Lee Joon-gi and IU have expressed a desire for it.