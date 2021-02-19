‘It’s a miracle I came out alive,’ says FKA Twigs on relationship with Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs has opened up about the abuse she had to face while she wa sin a relationship with Shia LaBeouf. (Photo: FKA Twigs/Instagram)

After filing a lawsuit in December, FKA Twigs has opened up the abuse she faced while she was in a relationship with Shia LaBeouf. Twigs gave her first television interview since the incident to CBS This Morning and recalled the time when one side of her body was black and blue.

Twigs said she had initially thought about not filing a lawsuit but ultimately took this decision because she did not want other women to go through what she had to endure. She also gave an interview to Elle magazine and said, “It’s a miracle I came out alive.” She recalled a Valentine’s Day weekend that turned out to be the “worst long weekend” of her life. “I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, ‘(It is) a testament to my strong character,’ or ‘It’s the way my mother raised me.’ It’s none of that. It’s pure luck that I’m not in that situation anymore,” she said.

In her first TV intv, @FKATwigs is opening up about her former relationship with Shia LaBeouf. She accuses him of sexual battery, assault & inflicting emotional distress — allegations he denies. Twigs told @GayleKing she’s sharing her story to let others know they’re not alone. pic.twitter.com/1LKx4oUiAQ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 18, 2021

FKA Twigs and Shia started dating after they met on the set of Honey Boy, the semi-autobiographical film written by Shia himself. The relationship lasted for almost a year.

In December, FKA Twigs filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking unspecified damages for alleged sexual battery, assault and emotional distress under her birth name Tahliah Barnett.

Shia later issued a generic apology and told the New York Times, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

The lawsuit said Shia “engaged in a continuous stream of verbal and mental abuse toward Tahliah, belittling her and berating her after the slightest perceived ‘insult’,” as reported by Reuters

FKA Twigs took to Twitter and wrote, “It may be surprising to you to learn that I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. it was hard for me to process too, during and after I never thought something like this would happen to me. which is why i have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.”

it may be surprising to you to learn that i was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. it was hard for me to process too, during and after i never thought something like this would happen to me. — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) December 11, 2020

She added, “I hope that by sharing my experience I can truly help others feel like they are not alone and shed some light on how those who are worried somebody they care about may be in an abusive relationship can help because I understand it can be confusing and hard to know what to do.”

Twigs said that she opened up about her ordeal because of the rising cases of domestic violence during COVID-19. “The statistics on domestically abusive and intimate partner violence relationships are shocking and during covid, I have been really anxious because I know many victims will have been literally trapped with their abusers with no relief or way to get out. My second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that I am a survivor of domestic violence. My first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that I could have helped even just one person by sharing my story, ” she wrote.

Pop star Sia also came out in FKA Twigs’ support and detailed her experience while she was in a relationship with Shia. “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away,” she shared on Twitter.

In February, Shia’s attorney said in a court filing that he “denies generally and specifically each and every allegation.”