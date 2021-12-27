‘Is V in Squid Game Season 2?’ : Fans ask after Lee Jung Jae shares photo with BTS member

BTS ARMY and Squid Game fans were overjoyed when Lee Jung Jae, who opened his Instagram account in October, posed with the Winter Bear singer on the photo-blogging site. Fans flooded the comment section with hearts, and exclamations, with several expressing hope that V would be in the second season of Squid Game. V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, had made his acting debut in the historical drama Hwarang.

In the photo, both the stars pose for the camera, dressed in casuals.

Lee Jung Jae starred in the Netflix dystopian drama Squid Game, which escalated into an international sensation. The show revolved around players, who are strapped for cash, entering into a deadly competition of children’s games to win enormous amounts of money. Jung Jae played the lead role of Seong Gi-Hun, a man who is drowning in debt, and is desperate to earn his livelihood back. The show has been renewed for a second season.

He became the first Korean actor to get nominated at the Gotham Independent Film Awards, The Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.

Meanwhile, BTS has been nominated at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The band’s songs Butter, Permission To Dance and My Universe, a collaboration with Coldplay topped Billboard’s Hot 100 this year. Currently, fans are awaiting the health updates of RM, Jin and Suga, who were diagnosed with COVID after their return from LA.