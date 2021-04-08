scorecardresearch
Is Qadar: Tulsi Kumar, Darshan Raval’s love anthem is impressing the fans

Is Qadar features Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval. The T-Series song has been composed by Sachet-Parampara with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2021 5:27:06 pm
is qadarIs Qadar is a love song by Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval.

The latest track by T-Series, “Is Qadar” is out and is starting to create a buzz on YouTube within hours of its release. The song features singers Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval in the music video which has them playing star crossed lovers.

Composed by Sachet-Parampara with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, Is Qadar follows the love story of a couple living in the valley. The man is shown to be a terrorist who falls in love with the woman when he first sees her in the college premises. As their love deepens, he decides to give up violence but his past catches on.

Watch Is Qadar music video here:

The music video of Is Qadar has been directed by Arvindr Khaira.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Darshan Raval had previously shared these clips from the making of the song.

Singer Tulsi shared in the comments section of the video, “A song made with a lot of love for all of you. Here is #IsQadar my second collab with Darshan Raval, beautiful composition by Sachet-Parampara, Lyrics Sayeed Quadri Ji and a heart warming video by Arvindr Khaira. We as team want all your love.”

