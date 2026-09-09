Is Indian Idol scripted? Neha Kakkar debunks Sunidhi Chauhan’s ‘reality shows are fake ‘claim

The last season of Indian Idol 16 concluded after a long run of nine to 10 months. The reason behind the show getting multiple extensions was good TRPs. Recently, singer Neha Kakkar defended claims that singing reality shows like Indian Idol are seeing a drop in their TRPs. Neha also took a dig at Sunidhi Chauhan, who earlier said that all such shows are scripted. Sunidhi had said on Raj Shamani’s podcast for Brut India that reality shows have fake contestants and are manipulated by the makers.

Sunidhi Chauhan’s comment about reality shows

During Raj Shamani’s podcast in 2024, Sunidhi Chauhan said that she enjoyed being a part of reality shows for the first two years. She stated that reality shows back then were authentic and said, “I enjoyed the first two years; things were going very well. But then the turbulence began. Reality shows also changed a lot. They used to be so real earlier. Now what you hear on TV is all doctored… it’s all corrected. They want to make sure that there is no bad singer they have on the show. It looks funny how someone who got praise gets eliminated in the next episode.”