Is Indian Idol scripted? Neha Kakkar debunks Sunidhi Chauhan’s ‘reality shows are fake ‘claim

The last season of Indian Idol 16 concluded after a long run of nine to 10 months. The reason behind the show getting multiple extensions was good TRPs. Recently, singer Neha Kakkar defended claims that singing reality shows like Indian Idol are seeing a drop in their TRPs. Neha also took a dig at Sunidhi Chauhan, who earlier said that all such shows are scripted. Sunidhi had said on Raj Shamani’s podcast for Brut India that reality shows have fake contestants and are manipulated by the makers.
Sunidhi Chauhan’s comment about reality shows
During Raj Shamani’s podcast in 2024, Sunidhi Chauhan said that she enjoyed being a part of reality shows for the first two years. She stated that reality shows back then were authentic and said, “I enjoyed the first two years; things were going very well. But then the turbulence began. Reality shows also changed a lot. They used to be so real earlier. Now what you hear on TV is all doctored… it’s all corrected. They want to make sure that there is no bad singer they have on the show. It looks funny how someone who got praise gets eliminated in the next episode.”
Sunidhi further shared, “These things had started to bother me; that’s why I stopped being a part of reality shows. Then I did The Voice India and there were a few conditions I had. They agreed to that, and the show did decently well. It was not as big as Indian Idol, though. I was relieved that what the audience was hearing was genuine; I can’t stand cheating. I was happy to be a part of it till the time it was okay. Now I don’t wish to be a part of it. I did five of them.”
She added, “On Dil Hai Hindustani, fake stories were made about contestants. The most shocking thing for me, which also became a deal-breaker, was when I was told that a certain contestant needed to be pushed ahead in the game, so I should say nice things, but I refused. They would choose a few contestants to take forward; they would sign a contract so, when the person wins, they would do shows with him or her.”
In 2021, during another interview with ETimes, Sunidhi Chauhan had said, “The reality shows today are all good platforms. They make you an overnight success. Your AV that is made helps people know you; you don’t have to struggle. Artists suffer in this because the hunger to work hard dies there. When I judged Indian Idol 5 and 6, we were all told to praise contestants, which is why I am not a part of reality shows as a judge today. I couldn’t do that.”
Neha Kakkar hits back at Sunidhi Chauhan
Recently at an event, Neha Kakkar reacted to Sunidhi Chauhan’s remarks about reality shows being scripted. Neha defending its dropping TRPs, and said, “Indian Idol lost its fame because I stopped doing the show. Till the time I was doing the show, the TRP was the highest, but as they say, grapes are sour if you cannot get them; that’s the case. Those who don’t get the grapes only find them to be sour. The show is not scripted at all; people’s lives cannot be scripted. All of us Indian’s come from humble backgrounds, even I do, and if someone’s story makes me emotional, then it’s bound to happen.”
Neha kakkar took a dig at sunidhi chauhan said “angoor nahi mile toh angoor khate hai” inframe:- neha kakkar
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Neha Kakkar was seen as a judge on Indian Idol from season 10 to 13; she was last seen judging Superstar Singer 3 in 2024. On the latest season of Indian Idol, Sherya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani were seen as judges.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More