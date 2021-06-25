Is Bollywood music embracing originality again? Here’s what Shekhar Ravjiani thinks

Music composer and singer Shekhar Ravjiani feels “we underestimate the talent of the younger generation.” Shekhar, one half of the music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar, celebrated the first anniversary of his music school recently.

“The last one year has been a journey of fun, excitement, learning, and discovery of newer talents which will go a long way in the field of music,” Shekhar shared with indianexpress.com.

Asserting that the youth of today is loaded with talent, Shekhar added, “Look at all the talent shows we have, the raw talent we see on television. It is jaw dropping to say the least. This raw talent needs channeling.”

According to him the younger generation is eager to learn music as a subject. “The young people are stars in the making, they just need direction. I do not doubt their dedication and their passion. I do lament that there are not enough avenues for them to seriously pursue it as a subject,” Shekhar added.

Shekhar, along with Vishal Dadlani has Bollywood songs across genres to his credit, from films like Jhankaar Beats, Student of the Year, Chennai Express, Bang Bang, Befikre, Om Shanti Om, Dostana, Salaam Namaste, The Dirty Picture, Ra.One, War and more.

Shekhar Ravjiani has also sang tracks like “Meherbaan”, “Zehnaseeb” and “Jogi Mahi”, apart from judging singing reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Indian Idol Junior, The Voice India and others.

How does he bring out his best, if ever he has to compose a song for professional commitment? “It’s been 21 years and I am still having the best time doing it. When you love what you do, the rest is easy,” he said, revealing that Neeti Mohan and Abhijit Vaghani for Mixtape has been his personal favourite collaboration so far.

Taking his stand on the trend of remixes and recreations, and if we are slowly moving back to originals, Shekhar added, “I definitely hope so. It’s time to honour the originals and I am so glad to see some already doing so.”

Shekhar had opened the School of Music in collaboration with Global Indian International School (GIIS), on World Music Day last year.