Inside Rahul Vaidya’s Rs 9 cr sea-facing Mumbai penthouse, Farah Khan recalls Indian Idol

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife, actor Disha Parmar, recently moved into their lavish home in Bandra, Mumbai, which is reportedly worth Rs 9 crore. In her latest vlog, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who was their neighbour earlier, and her cook Dilip, visited Rahul and Disha’s sea-facing house. The couple gave a tour of their luxury penthouse apartment, which has a huge terrace garden and swimming pool. They also recalled the first season of Indian Idol in 2004, where Farah was a judge and Rahul emerged as a finalist.

After entering their beautiful house, Farah Khan instantly complimented the singer for his achievements and said, “Kya banaya hai Rahul tune, so proud of you yaa (what have you made).” The conversation soon touched upon nostalgia, as the filmmaker-choreographer revisited the time when Rahul was just 17 as a contestant in Indian Idol. “You were amazing. When you took part, you came from a middle-class and modest background, and now see, literally on the sea-front, he has bought a house in Bandra,” she said.

Inside Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s house Inside Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s house

“He ranked at the third position in the first season of the show, but he took revenge from Abhijeet Sawant when we did another show called Jo Jeeta Wahi Superstar. All the winners and runnersups had come, and he won the first prize over there,” Farah added.

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Chic living room

Rahul Vaidya’s Bandra house had a spacious, chic, and traditional living room. The expansive area had a creme marble flooring with warm toned ceiling lighting. The large sitting space included furniture with muted tones of white and olive green, surrounding a coffee coloured center table, facing a big TV. The sheer white curtains allowed sunlight to enter the entire drawing room, through its floor-to-ceiling glass-and-wood partitions.

Rahul Vaidya’s living room Rahul Vaidya’s living room

Rahul Vaidya’s living room Rahul Vaidya’s living room

The hallway that led to the other rooms and mandir (temple) area had a cool black-white flooring. There were also several photo frames of their precious memories on the walls of the corridor.

“What a view,” Farah said, while pointing out to the glass windows in the living room. As Rahul pulled the curtains, there was a stunning view of the Arabian Sea, and Mumbai’s skyline. The balcony has a swing to enjoy the breathtaking view. However, Rahul argued, “Have you seen your house? Her house and her neighbour Himesh Reshammiya’s house might be the two most beautiful houses in the city.”

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Kitchen in Rahul Vaidya’s house Kitchen in Rahul Vaidya’s house

Terrace garden and pool

After making the Maharashtrian dish Matki Chi in their silver and beige finished modular kitchen, they headed to the terrace for a tour. The high point of Rahul’s sea-facing Mumbai penthouse was the beautiful, big terrace and pool. The rooftop space had grass, a few plants and big rocks for decor. One the other side, there was a huge swimming pool. “Oh wow, this is like my terrace,” Farah said. “A 360 degree view of Mumbai. You can see the airport, Taj Lands End, Bandstand, Worli, and the entire Ghatkopar from here,” Rahul pointed out and shared.

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Sea-facing terrace garden Sea-facing terrace garden

Swimming pool in Rahul Vaidya’s house Swimming pool in Rahul Vaidya’s house

During the vlog, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also opened up about their love story. Recalling the time when he proposed to Disha during his stint on Bigg Boss 14, he shared, “We were already together, and we hadn’t discussed about a proposal. But, when you are in the house, you get perspective about everything. So, I thought of saying it to her on her birthday, by writing it on my T-shirt with a lipstick.” “I had no idea. I was so shocked and happily surprised,” Disha added.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had performed a griha pravesh ceremony with their young daughter Navya on March 20 this year, on Gudi Padwa.