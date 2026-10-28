Inside Papon’s Mumbai home: A mini Assam and an uninterrupted view of the city

Papon, aka Angaraag Mahanta, recently offered a glimpse into his Mumbai home, an intimate space that reflects his artistic sensibilities and love for nature. The cosy apartment is dotted with artistic décor, personal memorabilia and thoughtfully designed corners that offer a peek into the singer’s world beyond music. Even at home, Papon finds himself drawn to music, composing and singing whenever inspiration strikes. And when he gets a break of two to three days, he likes to drive away from the city to forests and offbeat destinations, where he can reconnect with nature.

The singer’s Mumbai apartment embraces warm, soft lighting, creating an intimate and relaxed atmosphere.

Papon’s living room. (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) Papon’s living room. (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

“It looks a bit dim, but even my kids are used to these lighting. I often take them to the mountains in the dark. We walk with lantern alone,” he shared.

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A balcony overlooking Mumbai’s skyline

One of the most striking features of Papon’s home is its beautiful balcony, which offers an expansive view of the city skyline, particularly enchanting at night. For the singer, the view was a key consideration when choosing the apartment.

The balcony overlooks Mumbai skyline. (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) The balcony overlooks Mumbai skyline. (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

Pointing towards the cityscape, he said, “This is my Mumbai. I took this house because my only condition was nothing should be in front of my house. And luckily this is it. I am always sitting here and enjoying the view.”

The living room follows a minimalist approach, with limited furniture and an extended balcony that allows the view to take centre stage. White and grey sofas complement the two-toned curtains, while a royal blue accent chair and an emerald green stool introduce contrasting pops of colour. A wooden centre table adds warmth, while several potted plants bring a touch of greenery indoors.

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Assamese art and personal memorabilia adorn the walls

Papon’s home is also a reflection of his cultural roots and artistic journey. The walls feature local Assamese paintings, photographs and shelves displaying the many awards he has received over the years.

Papon’s house is home to several artefacts. (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) Papon’s house is home to several artefacts. (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

While several walls are kept simple in off-white tones, the artwork and photographs lend character to the interiors. Other corners feature floral prints, textured surfaces and splashes of yellow, creating visual interest without overwhelming the space.

The overall aesthetic strikes a balance between simplicity and individuality, with personal touches taking precedence over elaborate décor.

A dining corner for family time

The living room also incorporates a dining area centred around a simple wooden table, where the family comes together for evening chai and dinner. The understated setting complements the rest of the apartment, keeping the focus on everyday moments and shared experiences.

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The dining area. (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) The dining area. (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

Inside Papon’s home music studio

Music remains an integral part of Papon’s life, and his home reflects that connection. One of the rooms has been converted into a personal music studio, where he composes, sings and occasionally records.

The in-house music studio. (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) The in-house music studio. (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

The space is filled with books, musical instruments and equipment, alongside a red sofa for guests. More than just a recording space, it serves as a creative corner where the singer can experiment with sounds and ideas at his own pace.

His recent work includes “Hoke Barbaad” from Goonj Season 1 and “Yeh Bawla Hai” from the upcoming film Nakhrewaalii.