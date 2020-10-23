Inside Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh’s haldi and mehendi ceremony

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar’s pre-wedding festivities have begun in Delhi. She is all set to marry singer Rohanpreet Singh in the national capital this weekend. The guest list includes family and close friends of the couple.

The “Nehu Da Vyah” singer-composer Neha shared photos from the haldi ceremony. Along with the photos, she wrote, “#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️💛🙏🏼😇 @rohanpreetsingh ♥️😇”

Wedding photographer Vishal Punjabi shared a photo from Neha’s haldi ceremony on his Instagram account The Wedding Filmer. Pictures from Neha’s mehendi ceremony surfaced on the social media handles of her henna artist.

Sonu Kakkar, singer and Neha’s elder sister, also shared her look from the haldi ceremony on Instagram. “My look for The Haldi Function this morning for my baby @nehakakkar ‘s wedding with the cutie pie @rohanpreetsingh,” Sonu captioned the video. Tony Kakkar was also seen having fun at his sister’s wedding festivities.

Neha Kakkar at her Mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Raju Mehandi/Instagram) Neha Kakkar at her Mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Raju Mehandi/Instagram)

Neha Kakkar looked pretty during her wedding festivity. (Photo: Raju Mehandi/Instagram) Neha Kakkar looked pretty during her wedding festivity. (Photo: Raju Mehandi/Instagram)

On Thursday, Neha Kakkar shared pictures as she flew to Delhi for her wedding along with brother Tony Kakkar and sister Sonu Kakkar. The singer looked quite excited and happy as she took a flight to Delhi. Earlier in the day, she also treated fans to a glimpse of the day Rohanpreet Singh proposed to her for marriage.

Recently, Rohanpreet and Neha appeared together in the wedding song titled “Nehu Da Vyah”. If reports are to be believed, after marrying Rohanpreet in Delhi, Neha will head to Punjab for a grand wedding reception.

