Inside Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s Chandigarh reception

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24 in Delhi. (Photos: TeamNehaKakkar/Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on Monday hosted a reception for friends and relatives at The Amaltas Farms in Chandigarh. This comes after the two got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on Saturday in Delhi.

For their Chandigarh reception, while Neha kept it simple yet elegant in a silver-white lehenga with diamond-emerald jewellery, Rohanpreet chose a blue suit-piece. Neha’s bridal look got the touch of a ‘sindoor’ too this time.

The photos and videos from the reception have found its way to several fans pages. In one of the video, Neha was seen crooning songs for husband Rohanpreet.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh kept their wedding festivities a close-knit affair with family members and close friends in attendance. The celebrities who were a part of various ceremonies included Urvashi Dholakia, Meet Brothers, Mankirt Aulakh, Rajat Nagpal, Urvashi Rautela, Maniesh Paul, Baani Sandhu and Jassi Lohka.

