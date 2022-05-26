scorecardresearch
Inside Armaan Malik’s ‘Los Angeles meets London’ home in Mumbai, singer says it’s like ‘taking a tour of my inner self’

Step inside musician Armaan Malik's bright and airy Mumbai home in new video.

May 26, 2022
armaan malikArmaan Malik takes his fans on a tour of his house. (Photo: Architectural Digest India/YouTube)

Musician Armaan Malik has a massive following on social media and his many hit songs have proved that the musician’s following goes beyond just his virtual presence. In a new video by Architectural Digest India, Armaan gave a tour of his bright and airy Mumbai home that he says is like “taking a tour of my inner self.”

Armaan shared that he wanted his home to have a “LA meets London vibe” that felt extremely warm and inviting. As he gave a tour of the house, Armaan shared that “Everything in the house is very symmetrical and very perfect.”

Spending an ample amount of time in his music room, Armaan shows his “guitar babies” and all the awards that he has won to date. He also shares that the family photo from the Filmfare night when he and his brother both won awards is special for him.

Armaan shared that the space is designed to enhance creativity. “I have musicians over, and writers over and we just jam, write songs in this room. It’s very creative. It’s a very open, chill space as well, and yeah, the vibe is really cool,” he said.

On the music front, Armaan recently released his latest single Nakhrey Nakhrey, which featured Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor Shalini Pandey. In just a week’s time, the song garnered over 10 million views on YouTube.

