Thursday, May 27, 2021
Inside Ariana Grande’s fairytale wedding with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande shared a few photos from her intimate wedding with Dalton Gomez on Instagram.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 27, 2021 5:38:38 pm
ariana grande weddingAriana Grande tied the knot with Dalton Gomez on May 15. (Photo: Ariana Grande/Instagram)

Global music star Ariana Grande, who recently tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, has now shared photos from her dreamy wedding on Instagram. The wedding photos have left her fans from all over the world mesmerised.

Ariana’s husband Dalton is a real estate agent. The couple’s wedding was announced via People magazine as her representative shared, “The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

 

The wedding date wasn’t announced earlier but Ariana’s captions with these new photos read “5.15.21” so one can assume that the wedding took place on May 15.

The wedding was attended by less than 20 people, as reported by AP.

Ariana and Dalton got engaged in December 2020. The couple began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the Covid-19 pandemic.

