Infinite’s Sunggyu tests positive for coronavirus, 16 days after getting vaccinated

Singer Kim Sung-kyu, also known as Sunggyu, who belongs to the popular band Infinite, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday (June 27). His agency Double H TNE released a statement, mentioning that he showed symptoms despite receiving the Janssen vaccine, this month.

“Kim Sung-kyu is now asymptomatic and shows no problems in his condition,” the agency wrote. “He will suspend all his activities and follow the guidelines of the health authorities.”

Sunggyu had been working hard for his role in the musical Gwanghwamun Love Song. However, he has now gone into complete isolation. The statement further read, “He had been getting tested for Covid-19 every week to prepare for his appearance in the musical Gwanghwamun Love Song. He was vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine on June 10. However, he tested positive for Covid-19 today.”

ie_content_priority_driven exkeyword=”miss, these, stories” link=”https://indianexpress.com/section/entertainment/” hlabel=”Don’t Miss These Stories” hlink=”https://indianexpress.com/section/entertainment/” pid=”1929672″ mlabel=”Click here for more” mlink=”https://indianexpress.com/section/entertainment/”%5D

The agency mentions that the staff who interacted with Kim, have been tested for the virus as well. Those who came into close contact with him will isolate themselves for two weeks regardless of the test results.

32-year-old Kim is the leader and main vocalist of Infinite, which debuted in 2010. He is also active as a solo singer and musical actor.