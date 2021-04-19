Indian music you need to listen to this week

Even though India boasts of some great artistes who are constantly breaking the boundaries of what the next generation of music would sound like, audiences are unaware of the talent, as the music scene in India is dominated by Bollywood music.

Starting this week, we will help you discover some of the best Indie tracks you should be listening to:

Saza-E-Maut by KR$NA X RAFTAAR

The drill track is perfectly delivered by Krsna and Raftaar, with much emphasis on lyricism and delivery. Krsna’s punchlines and references are on point and perfectly sets up the vibe for an Indian hip hop track that seems fresh. Krsna has always delivered top-notch verses in his tracks, and this one is no different, with Krsna referencing everything from his city Delhi, to comparing the smoke which causes pollution in the city to altercations in the music life. Raftaar brings his thunder to the party, which is headlined by his deep roaring verse that has top-notch cadence and great wordplay. The beat is one of the strong suits of the song with the tempo setting up the verses for a strong showing. The hook of the song is pretty catchy too, and the adlibs used in the song are very well put together.

Into The Night by Prateek Kuhad

“Into The Night” relies on simple and relatable lyrics, which are elevated to the next level with Prateek Kuhad’s melodious vocal delivery. The music is soothing to the ears, and the soft percussions are perfectly in tune with the artiste’s delivery. The song has some intersections where the music is at the forefront of the track, and the perfectly mixed music hits the right notes to create a heavenly experience which any listener would appreciate.

Dasht-Ba-Dasht by Parvaaz

Parvaaz has created their own version of progressive/psychedelic rock which is perfectly showcased in “Dasht-Ba-Dasht”. The unique sound is a perfect combination of the band’s strengths which is further enhanced by the vocals. There is an uplifting feel to the song and is sure to make you think.

JEENE DE – MOB D

“Jeene De” is a rap track delivered with such sheer emotion that it will likely appeal to anyone who appreciates great music. The artiste delivers each line with sheer conviction and takes us deep into his world and thoughts, giving us a glimpse of the impending darkness in his life. The flow is unique, the lyrics are sharp and in a way the song has an element of motivation attached to it. The beat is as strong as the vocals, and the focus is divided on both the elements which work together to make this song an underappreciated gem.